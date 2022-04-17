StockNews.com Upgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Hold

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 95.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $687,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

