StockNews.com Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

