Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

HLIT has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $885.94 million, a PE ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

