Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GT. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

