StockNews.com Upgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to “Buy”

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of FARM stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.