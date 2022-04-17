Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of ACLS opened at $56.43 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

