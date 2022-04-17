StockNews.com Upgrades Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to Strong-Buy

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.30 on Friday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $163.93 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

