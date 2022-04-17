Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading 1% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.35. 854,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,502,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$70.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

