StockNews.com Downgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to Buy

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VPG opened at $31.69 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $431.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

