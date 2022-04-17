Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.