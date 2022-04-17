EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Shares Down 3.1%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 9,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 21,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

About EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

