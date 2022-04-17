EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Shares Down 3.1%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 9,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 21,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.
About EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnWave (NWVCF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.