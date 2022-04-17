Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Raised to C$3.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bankshares raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight Capital restated a neutral rating and set a C$2.75 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.69.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

