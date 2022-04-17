Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

