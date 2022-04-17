Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

