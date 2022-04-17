Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Stock Price Up 4%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 1,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

