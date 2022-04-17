StockNews.com Upgrades HEICO (NYSE:HEI) to “Buy”

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $147.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 72.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.