Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
