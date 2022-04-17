Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

