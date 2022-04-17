Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Well Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Well in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Well’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. American Well has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

In related news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $70,498.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,449 shares of company stock worth $849,803. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $20,814,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.