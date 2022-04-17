StockNews.com Upgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to “Buy”

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
SHG stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
