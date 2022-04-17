StockNews.com Upgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to “Buy”

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SHG stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

