Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Raised to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of C$371.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.69.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

