Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

