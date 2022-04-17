Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) to “Buy”

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY opened at $8.70 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
