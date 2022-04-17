Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of XGN opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Exagen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

