StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.05.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

