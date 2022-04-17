Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.49

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.49 and traded as high as $40.45. Alico shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 79,911 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $304.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

