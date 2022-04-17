Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. Cyren shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 896,022 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

