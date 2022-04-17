Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. Cyren shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 896,022 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15.
About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
