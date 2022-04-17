BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.44

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $16.45. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 1,068,936 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.40%. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

