Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.68

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $7.72. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 27,783 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $289,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

