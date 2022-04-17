Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.66

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $6.28. Urban One shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 113,110 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.
Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
