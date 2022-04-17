Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.66

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $6.28. Urban One shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 113,110 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban One by 17.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Urban One by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urban One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

