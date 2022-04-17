Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.91

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $8.11. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 793,616 shares.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

