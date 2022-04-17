Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $102.41 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

