Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

