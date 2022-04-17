Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acme United in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Acme United by 7.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

