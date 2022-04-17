Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

PERI stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $5,589,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

