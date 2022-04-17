Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

