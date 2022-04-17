Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,703.70.

NYSE DEO opened at $209.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.21. Diageo has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Diageo by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Diageo by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

