Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

