Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGB. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.27.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.