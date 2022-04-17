GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.50.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $170.37. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $286.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

About GN Store Nord A/S (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.