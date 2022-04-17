Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.39.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,454 shares of company stock worth $74,825,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

