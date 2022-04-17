Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,011.00.

IMBBY stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

