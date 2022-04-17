Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $705.58 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

