Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

