Scotiabank Raises TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$78.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after acquiring an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

