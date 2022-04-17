Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVPAF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of IVPAF opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

