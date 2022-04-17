Critical Survey: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worldline and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion 1.62 $186.99 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.49 -$527.78 million ($2.08) -23.27

Worldline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -6.48% -7.26% -4.19%

Volatility & Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Worldline and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.54%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Worldline.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Worldline on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

