Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.28.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

