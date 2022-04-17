Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regency Centers Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

