PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.62 Per Share

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $10.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.92. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

PVH stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

