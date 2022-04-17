FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Issued By Leede Jones Gab

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

IMV stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.32. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 145.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

